Newry's St John Bosco Boxing Club receives sizzling funding from Hafner's

Young boxers from St John Bosco Boxing Club.

Hafner’s Sausages got 2025 off to a sizzling start for five sports clubs in Northern Ireland by awarding them a £1,000 sports grant each, including Newry-based St John Bosco Boxing Club.

St John Bosco Boxing Club has a long-standing tradition of fostering talent and promoting positive community values through the sport of boxing. With the £1,000 donation, the club plans to organise outreach programs designed to introduce boxing to more young people in their local community, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Head coach, Adrian Patterson from St John Bosco Boxing, said: “We work with a lot of kids from disadvantaged backgrounds, so this grant will allow us to improve the lives of those kids. The award from Hafner’s means we can continue to promote positive community values through the sport of boxing and introduce the sport to more young people in our community.”

‘These clubs and projects are vital to strengthening local communities’

St John Bosco Boxing Club member Mikey McArdle.

The goal of the five clubs that were awarded a £1,000 Hafner’s Sports Grant is to improve the lives of people in their communities, explained Stephen Donnelley, Hafner’s: “We received almost 200 requests for funding when we did our call out last year. To whittle that list down to just five was a hard task but after much deliberation we chose some fantastic clubs who will now have the funds to carry on their crucial work.”

Stephen from Hafner’s, continued: “We’re proud to give back to the communities that have supported Hafner’s Sausages over the years. These clubs and projects are vital to strengthening local communities and providing opportunities for people of all ages to get involved in sport and recreation.”

The £5,000 fund forms part of Hafner’s ongoing commitment to local communities, giving back to those who help foster community spirit, teamwork, and inclusivity.

“We hope that the grants will ease some of the pressures these clubs and projects face and allow them to continue their fantastic work.” concluded Stephen.

For more information on Hafner’s Sausages visit www.mallonfoods.com/hafners-sausages/.