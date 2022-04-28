Newtownabbey exhibition to celebrate cycling club’s 100th anniversary

The exhibition tells the story of the club from its formation at Whittley’s Tavern in 1922 right up to date through pictures, documents and stories.

KMCC club members in their distinctive blue and yellow jerseys can be seen on the roads of south Antrim and beyond all year round.

The club has a sparkling record of sporting victories down the years and these are celebrated as part of the centenary exhibition.

Members still take part in competitive time trials and hill climbs but the emphasis now is on fun, friendship and fitness and the club’s membership contains a healthy balance of men and women.

The centenary exhibition will be opened by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb on Saturday, May 7 at noon.

