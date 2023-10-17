Newtownabbey team tastes success at Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Irish Junior Open

Junior athletes from a combined Grove and Merville Ju-Jitsu Club team returned home with silverware from the recent Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Irish Junior Open in Dublin.

The event at the National Indoor Arena saw 23 junior athletes from the Newtownabbey and north Belfast clubs compete in the event which brought over 550 young people from all over the island of Ireland together.

The local competitors won three gold medals, 13 silver medals and three bronze medals with the combined team from across all Team Ryano affiliates securing first place as the top Junior Team in Ireland.

Head Coach Robert Cullinan commented: “Considering we’re only back at Grove Leisure Centre from last January due to Covid, we saw superb performances under pressure in Dublin from every child. Medal or not, we’re very proud of every single little warrior who stepped on the mats today.”

Parent’s Committee Chairman Joe Ogilvie added: “It's hard for others to fully appreciate just how much support and background preparation goes into making a result like this.

"The potential in many of these Juniors is huge. To everyone who helped in any way, you know who you are - Thank you. We could not have done it without you. Special mention to all our volunteer coaches Dee B, Michael, Jim, Dee Mc, Roger, Sophie and Jack.”

For more information, check out the Merville Ju-Jitsu Club or Grove Ju-Jitsu Club Facebook pages.

