Nick Griggs leads the charge of NI athletes at European Cross Country Championships

European junior 3,000m Champion Nick Griggs from County Tyrone will lead the charge of NI athletes at this weekend's European Cross Country Championships in Dublin.

World 1500m Champion, Ciara Mageean leads a star-studded Irish team in the Mixed 1500m Relay, against the defending GB team.

Ciara will be joined by Andrew Coscoran, Siofra Cleirigh and Luke McCann, in a very strong and experienced team.

Nick Griggs in action at the European Cross Country Championships on Sunday.

In the U20 Men’s event, Mid Ulster AC’s Nick Griggs will face a tough battle, competing against those considerably older than his 17 years, however, Nick won the Irish Trials in Dublin with ease, so will no doubt be hopeful of his chances on Sunday.

The U20 Women’s team will be an NI affair, with North Belfast Harrier’s U18 NI & Ulster Even XC Champion, Roise Roberts joined by U20 European Championship finalist Aoife McGreevy from UCD AC and Loughview AC’s U19 Irish Uneven XC Champion, Rebecca Rossiter. The girls will be joined by Leevale AC’s Jane Buckley; DSD AC’s Emma McEvoy and Tullamore Harrier’s Laura Mooney.