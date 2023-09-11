Register
Nominations now open for Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards 2023

Nominations are now open for Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards 2023.
By Una Culkin
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Rachel Bradley, GB Rowing Team, and Stephen McCartney, Council’s Sports Development Manager. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilMayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Rachel Bradley, GB Rowing Team, and Stephen McCartney, Council’s Sports Development Manager. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
The gala celebration event will bring together athletes, teams, coaches and administrators to celebrate their dedication to local sport in the past year.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Steven Callaghan said: “Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards recognise the achievements of the local sporting community. Due to the pandemic, it has been over two years since we held this gala ceremony and we very much look forward to highlighting all that is good about sport in the Borough.

“If you know someone who is involved in sport in any way and who you feel should be recognised for their efforts, please put them forward for an award and help to ensure they

get the credit they deserve. Our area’s rich history of sporting excellence from Olympians to dedicated club volunteers will yet again be recognised.”

There are 12 categories to choose from, including an award for Services to Sport and Coach of the Year, along with Junior and Senior Sports Man and Sports Woman. Nominees must reside or compete for a team within the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

This year’s awards will be assessed on sporting achievements from September 1, 2022 – August 31, 2023. The awards evening will take place in the Lodge Hotel on Friday, November 3. To see the full list of categories visit Causeway Coast and Glens Sports Awards 2023 – Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.

Nomination forms can be found at https://forms.ccgbcapps.com/forms/sports-awards-2023 Forms must be submitted no later than 4pm on Wednesday, October 4.

