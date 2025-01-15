Nominations Now Open for Council’s NMD Sports Awards

Launching the NMD Sports Awards are (from left) Ryan Flynn, NMDDC Sports Development Officer, Andrew Patterson, NMDDC Director of Active and Healthy Communities, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Cllr Pete Byrne and Kerri McConnell, NMDDC Indoor Leisure.

​Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, in partnership with the Sports Association Newry, Down and South Armagh (SANDSA), is excited to announce the opening of nominations for this year’s NMD Be Active Sports Awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These prestigious awards will once again acknowledge the remarkable sporting accomplishments of athletes and clubs whilst collectively recognising the tremendous contributions of mentors and volunteers during the calendar year January to December 2024.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Canal Court Hotel, Newry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Cllr Pete Byrne, said, "These awards celebrate the exceptional commitment and determination of our athletes, their coaches and mentors and the unwavering support of our volunteers. Their efforts form the foundation of our vibrant sports communities across the district. They inspire others and create opportunities for people of all ages to participate in sport and physical activity at all levels. By recognising these accomplishments, we hope to motivate even more individuals to get involved—whether through participation or volunteering—and enhance the positive influence of sport in our community."

The categories available for nomination include: Junior Club Coach of the Year 2024; Senior Club Coach of the Year 2024; Junior Team of the Year 2024; Senior Team of the Year 2024; Junior Sportsperson of the Year 2024; Senior Sportsperson of the Year 2024; Junior Volunteer of the Year 2024; Senior Volunteer of the Year 2024; Sportsperson / Team of the Year with a Disability 2024

Nominations are open to all athletes, sports clubs, schools, local organisations, and sports enthusiasts within the district.

Nomination forms can be obtained from:

Council Website: www.newrymournedown.org/leisure-and-sport; Newry Leisure Centre: 60 Cecil Street,; Newry, BT35 6AU; Down Leisure Centre: 114 Market Street, Downpatrick, BT30 6LZ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for nominations is Monday 10 February 2025 at 4pm. Nominations can be submitted via email to [email protected] or dropped off at reception at Down Leisure Centre, Downpatrick, or Newry Leisure Centre.