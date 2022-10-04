North Belfast athlete breaks NI para record as Fab 5 Series concludes

Over 300 competitors from the island of Ireland and Britain took part on the night, ranging in age from 8 to 85 years old.

Among the standout performers on the night was Darragh Andrews of North Belfast Harriers.

The T21 para-athlete contested the Senior Women’s 100m and finished the race with a time of 16.33 seconds, bagging a new Northern Ireland record for her category in the process.

President of Athletics Northern Ireland Gerry Carson, Eloise McAuley, Nyla Hughes, Béibhinn Bourke and firmus energy’s Philip Hewitt.

This concludes a record-breaking run for the north Belfast athlete who has shown consistency throughout the series, breaking records in the T20 and F20 para categories for the Long Jump and 200 metre sprint back in May.

Also taking home a medal on the night was youngster Eloise McAuley for her efforts in the U11 Girls Long Jump. McAuley jumped into second place with a distance of 3.08 metres.

McAuley, of Mallusk Harriers, has had a consistent run throughout the series, previously taking home two gold medals in the 600m U11 Girls Race and the U11 Girls Turbo Javelin.

Another local athlete who won a place on the podium was Sinead O’Hare (Mallusk Harriers). O’Hare placed third in the U13 Girls 100m, finishing with a time of 16.69 seconds to take bronze.

It was also a bronze medal for North Belfast Harriers’ Charlie McLarnon for his efforts in the U15 Boys 800m. McLarnon completed the race with a time of 2:21.99.