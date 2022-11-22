Coleraine rower Fergus Bryce and Portrush swimmer Charlie Eatwell have both received a Mary Peters Trust award.

The talented sportsmen were presented with their awards by Lady Mary Peters and Mary Peters Trust Chair, Barry Funston.

Over 60 young sports people from across Northern Ireland and representing over 15 different sports, have received awards from the Mary Peters Trust at a special PWC hosted Athletes’ Academy.

Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process and each receive financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.

Coleraine rower Fergus Bryce receives his bursary

The current tranche of awards was presented by Lady Mary Peters, who this year marks 50 years since winning an Olympic Pentathlon Gold in Munich, alongside MPT Chair, Barry Funston and Alchemy Technologies CEO, John Harkin.

Athletes were joined by parents and family members as well as MPT Board Directors; Jim Kirkwood, Eilish Rutherford, Ken Nixon, Julie Hastings and Awards Team Chair, Will Doggart.

