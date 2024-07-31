Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Congratulations have been pouring in for Coleraine’s golden girl Hannah Scott.

Hannah was cheered on to victory at the Coleraine town centre fan zone by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan.

Also in attendance at the Diamond was East Londonderry MP, Gregory Campbell, who said: “For 52 years Lady Mary Peters has been Northern Ireland’s Olympic Golden Girl, and now we have two. My heartiest congratulations go to Coleraine’s Hannah Scott on securing gold in what was an enthralling Quadruple sculls final in the Paris Olympics.

"This is the culmination of years of dedication and training. It is testament to Hannah’s discipline and the sacrifices she has made to be the best in the world. Winning the race by such a narrow margin is just reward for all those times Hannah has pushed herself to the limits.

Members of the public celebrate in Coleraine town centre during a public screening hosted by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council during the Olympic Games. Hundreds attended to cheer on local girl Hannah Scott who was rowing with Team GB and won gold at the women's quadruple scull final. Picture Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.

"It is another momentous day for Bann Rowing Club, following the success of Alan Campbell and the Chambers brothers in 2012 when they brought medals from the London Games.

"This is a proud day for Northern Ireland, and for Team GB, and is the latest success of our athletes in Paris. Young people can look to Hannah and her other Ulster Olympians as inspiration for themselves. Let’s hope there is more to come.”

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden said she “could not be prouder” after Coleraine rower Hannah Scott won Olympic gold.

Ms Sugden said: “This is just fantastic for Hannah – for her friends and family, her town and her country.

“She has shown that by putting all those hours of training over the years, and through her steadfast commitment to the sport she loves, it is possible to achieve your dreams.

“Starting at Bann Rowing Club in Coleraine she will inspire all those young, local rowers who will now see her achievement as a dream that could be within their grasp if they apply the same dedication and hard work as she has.

“She will return to Coleraine as a hero and everyone here is rightly proud beyond words of what she has done today. Well done Hannah – we look forward to welcoming you back to Coleraine as an Olympic champion.”

TUV vice chairman, councillor and East Londonderry spokesperson Allister Kyle said: “Across East Londonderry and indeed Northern Ireland people are delighted with Hannah Scott’s Olympic success as part of GB’s quadruple sculls team.

“It is pleasing to see Bann recognised on the world stage through the comments of Hannah and her family.

“Her win was very well deserved and I will be asking Causeway Coast and Glens Council to recognise her great achievement.”

Richard Archibald, Interim CEO, Sport NI said: “At Sport NI we send our congratulations to Hannah on her Olympic success. She started her rowing career at the Bann Rowing Club, taking inspiration from 2012 medallists Richard and Peter Chambers and Alan Campbell and we are sure her success will inspire the next generation of rowers in Coleraine and right across Northern Ireland.