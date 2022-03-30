‘One of the best ever elite fields’ for Larne race

With five months still to go, the recently-crowned World Athletics Elite label event is expected to draw record numbers in the main race.

Headlining the women’s race and returning for the second year will be Yalemzerf Yehualaw, the Ethiopian sensation who recently broke the women’s world record over 10k on the road in Cannes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race organiser James McIlroy said: “The whole of Northern Ireland is delighted Yalemzerf is returning this year, and she’s continuing this year where she finished last year with a new world record in Cannes over 10k metres.”

Scott, Kimining and Yimer are returning to the coastal route this summer.

In addition to Yalemzerf, the race will have three women - to be finalised at the end of April - who have all run 65 – 67 minutes over the distance.

Returning for 2022 will be national teams from Ireland, England, and Northern Ireland.

The men’s race will target a UK all comers record and currently has four sub-59 minute and nine sub-60 minute runners confirmed.

It will be headlined by last year’s winner, Ethiopian record holder, Jemal Yimer.

James added: “Verbally confirmed and finalising visa requirements is the youngest ever New York City Marathon and World Marathon champion Eritrean Ghirmay Ghebressalassie, who will be making his first appearance on the super-fast Antrim Coast course. From a UK standpoint all eyes will be on recently crowned World Indoor 3000m bronze medallist Marc Scott, who will be returning for a third year.”

Another confirmed starter is last year’s third place runner, Shadrack Kimining.

Meanwhile, five-time Olympian Jo Pavey will be leading the two-hour pacing group at the main event.

To enter the Antrim Coast Half Marathon, click here