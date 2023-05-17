Softball Ulster’s 2023 season has kicked off and six Division B teams took the field, including Lisburn’s own Hawks and Eagles squads.

Lisburn Hawks travelled to V36 to take on Softball Ulster’s newest team, Newtownabbey Phoenix. The Hawks struck early putting two runs on the board with some strong hitting from the top of the batting order. Phoenix, hungry to prove themselves in their first league game, answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning followed by another run in the bottom of the second.

Opening game nerves settled in the third inning and the Hawks defence held firm conceding no more runs to the Phoenix team. In the fourth inning the Hawks batters came alive scoring an incredible twelve runs. After scoring another six runs in the fifth inning, the game ended with a Lisburn Hawks win.

Final score: Lisburn Hawks 20 – 4 Newtownabbey Phoenix

Lisburn Eagles took their squad to Ward Park to face off against the Bangor Barracudas for the season opener. The game started off slowly for both teams with Eagles scoring no runs in the first inning and the Barracudas scoring two runs. The Eagles got a run across the plate in the second inning, but the Barracudas answered with five runs at the bottom of the inning.

The Barracudas experience showed as their batters managed another nine runs in the third inning and a final five runs in the fourth inning while their defence held against the Eagles batters and the game ended with a Bangor Barracudas win.

Final score: Lisburn Eagles 1 – 21 Bangor Barracudas