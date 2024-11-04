Ophir Rugby Minis in Newtownabbey is looking to expand its teams.

Do you have a child in P3 or P5 with a budding interest in rugby? Ophir Rugby Minis is inviting young athletes to join their growing community!

Catering to children from pre-school nursery age up to P7, Ophir Rugby Minis offers a fantastic way for kids to get active, make friends, and learn the basics of rugby in a supportive environment.

This year, the Minis are especially looking to expand the P3 and P5 teams. Training sessions are fun-filled and take place on Saturday mornings at 9:30am at the Ophir main pitch, located at the UUJ Campus in Jordanstown, Newtownabbey.

For more information, reach out via out via the club’s social media page or WhatsApp at 07789 988 026.