Michael Irwin on his way round. Michael from MA Irwin Dentistry is the main sponsor the the leagueMichael Irwin on his way round. Michael from MA Irwin Dentistry is the main sponsor the the league
Over 60 horses and riders take part in the second round of the showjumping league at Lisburn's Danescourt Equestrian Centre

Sunday May 28 saw the second round of the showjumping league at Danescourt Equestrian Centre in Lisburn with over 60 horses and riders taking part.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st May 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:29 BST

Categories included 70cm, 80cm, 90/95cm, 100/105 cm and accumulator.

There will be two more rounds of the League coming up on Sunday June 11 and Sunday June 25.

The competitors would like to thank Leah, Michael and their team for organising an excellent competition.

The organisers would like to thanks sponsor MA Irwin Dental and Aeron Elias Photography Rathfriland.

Emma Brow on Imperial Gemstone on her way to third place in the 90/95cm class

Emma Brow on Imperial Gemstone on her way to third place in the 90/95cm class Photo: Aeron Elias Photography

Lisa Allen from Lisburn and her horse B

Lisa Allen from Lisburn and her horse B Photo: Aeron Elias Photography

Aldona Forbes from Co. Antrim in full flow

Aldona Forbes from Co. Antrim in full flow Photo: Aeron Elias Photography

Donna Barron from Ballymena on Barney

Donna Barron from Ballymena on Barney Photo: Aeron Elias Photography

