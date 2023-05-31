Over 60 horses and riders take part in the second round of the showjumping league at Lisburn's Danescourt Equestrian Centre
Sunday May 28 saw the second round of the showjumping league at Danescourt Equestrian Centre in Lisburn with over 60 horses and riders taking part.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st May 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:29 BST
Categories included 70cm, 80cm, 90/95cm, 100/105 cm and accumulator.
There will be two more rounds of the League coming up on Sunday June 11 and Sunday June 25.
The competitors would like to thank Leah, Michael and their team for organising an excellent competition.
The organisers would like to thanks sponsor MA Irwin Dental and Aeron Elias Photography Rathfriland.
