Paige crowned National Junior Cadet champion!

The Dromara girl was crowned champion in the 48kgs class at Dublin’s National Stadium on Saturday.
In the semi-final, the Wallace High School student boxed brilliantly to defeat Abby Murray from Muskerry (Cork).
In the final, she faced Layla Kelly of Baldoyle (Dublin) and produced a storming performance to take the title.
Banbridge BC head coach, Jason McKay, was delighted for the club’s ‘golden girl’.
“Paige is a fantastic talent and she’s extremely disciplined. She gives everything to boxing and has now won three Irish titles on the spin.
“She fully deserves her success and is a great role model for female boxers.
“Her parents (Daniel and Leah) are both part of the coaching team at Banbridge, so it’s a real family effort.
“Banbridge has never had a National Cadet Champion before, so Paige has made history for the club.”
The club also won a silver at the National Junior Cadet Championships, with Callum McAlinden narrowly losing out in the final, on a 3-2 decision, against Caolan McSorley of Two Castles (Tyrone).