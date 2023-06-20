Register
Paige crowned National Junior Cadet champion!

TEEN boxing sensation Paige Nickels made history for Banbridge BC at the weekend when she won the club’s first-ever National Junior Cadet title.
By Alison Wright-McCully
Published 21st Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 15:46 BST

The Dromara girl was crowned champion in the 48kgs class at Dublin’s National Stadium on Saturday.

In the semi-final, the Wallace High School student boxed brilliantly to defeat Abby Murray from Muskerry (Cork).

In the final, she faced Layla Kelly of Baldoyle (Dublin) and produced a storming performance to take the title.

Banbridge BC head coach, Jason McKay, was delighted for the club’s ‘golden girl’.

“Paige is a fantastic talent and she’s extremely disciplined. She gives everything to boxing and has now won three Irish titles on the spin.

“She fully deserves her success and is a great role model for female boxers.

“Her parents (Daniel and Leah) are both part of the coaching team at Banbridge, so it’s a real family effort.

“Banbridge has never had a National Cadet Champion before, so Paige has made history for the club.”

The club also won a silver at the National Junior Cadet Championships, with Callum McAlinden narrowly losing out in the final, on a 3-2 decision, against Caolan McSorley of Two Castles (Tyrone).