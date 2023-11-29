​Parity across the board in Newry Darts League

John Bosco Darts Team. INNR4900

​Premier Division

Magee’s A claimed their second win of the year, as they triumphed 5-3 over Ballyholland INF.

Stevie Noddes, John Quinn, Mark Gorman, Darren Carroll and Marty McParland were their victors.

O'Hanlon's Whitecross Darts Team playing John Bosco on Friday Night. INNR4901

Elsewhere, Cloughmór Inn A defeated Three Steps 5-3. The result leaves Three Steps without a win through their first five games.

Division 1

Working Man’s Social Club remain top of Division 1, but they were held to a 4-4 draw by Mayobridge Social Club last weekend.

Aidan O’Hare, Cathal Rooney, Paul Houston and Eoin White found the mark for the Mayobridge side, whilst Steven Galbraith, Jim Rowland, Liam Bradley and Kevin Woods found success for the early-season pace-setters.

Elsewhere, Cloughmór Inn B were held to a 4-4 draw away to Windmill Bar, CWC A and Trainor’s A cancelled each other out, and the only victors in Division 1 last weekend were Seasiders INF B, who defeated Carrickcruppen GAC 5-3.

Division 2

O’Hanlon’s Whitecross remained unbeaten in Division 2, as they overcame St John Bosco 5-3 away from home.

Their winners were Jason Murphy, Johnny Smith, Padraig Murphy, Michael Doran and Conor Doran.

In the other two fixtures in the division, Tí Chulainn overcame Magee’s Bar 5-3 and Lumpers Bar and Boyd’s A finished all square at 4-4.

Division 3

All eight Division 3 teams were in action last weekend, and Doyle’s Bar Camlough remain the cream of the crop, as they claimed their fifth straight win.

Top performances from Peter Magill, Colin Boyle, Raymie Carroll, Willie Anderson and Gareth Huaghey powered them to a 5-3 win away to McGuigan’s Bar.

Elsewhere, Dromintee GFC A won 6-2 away to Howe’s Bar, Welcome Inn defeated CWC B 6-2, and Killeavy GAC and CWC C finished 4-4.

Division 4

All three games in Division 4 finished in 4-4 draws last weekend.

Seasiders INF D’s Dylan Tarynor, Martin Park, Eamon Woolsley and Anthony Byrne were cancelled out by Newry City AFC’s Sean Green, Jimmy Little, Carena Gallagher and Tony Flynn.

Newry City sit top of the table with an unbeaten record.

Elsewhere, Trainor’s Bar and Seasiders INF C and Dromintee GFC B and Phoenix also finished level.

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Friday December 1 (9.30pm)

Premier Division: Working Man's A v Ballyholland INF; McGuigan’s A v Three Steps A; Cloughmór Inn A v Magee’s A

Division 1: Carrickcruppen GAC v Windmill Bar; Trainor’s A v Seasiders INF B

Division 2: Boyd's Bar v Mayobridge Social Club B