The final week of July saw Springwell Running Club members in action at events in Eglinton and Hillsborough, as well as the customary selection of parkruns.

The Eglinton Road Runners 5k event, on Sunday, at the Campsie industrial estate provided runners with a very flat course and the opportunity for fast times, even with the head wind. Springwell RC’s Christopher McNickle took an early lead at set a pace that saw him lead throughout to claim the top of the podium with a time of 17:37.

He was pursued all the way by club mate Peter Tees who finished just eight seconds behind him in a time of 17:45 for second place. Pauline Mullan and Janet Patrick both took first place in their respective age categories with Catherine Pinkerton, Ryan Gray and David McGaffin placing in their categories.

Springwell RC - 1st Christopher McNickle 17:37, 2nd Peter Tees 17:45, 17th Ryan Gray 20:09 (3d M40), 19th David McGaffin 20:23 (3rd M50), 26th Catherine Pinkerton 20:46 (2nd F40), 46th Pauline Mullan (1st F50), 51st Stephen Fillis 24:05, 55th Leanne Quigley 24:07, 59th Janet Patrick (1st F60), 68th Sinead Graham 25:18, 119th Linda McMichael 32:48, 153rd Stacey Lyttle 50:09.

Peter Tees - second at the Eglinton RR 5k. Credit David McGaffin

Hillsborough Castle & Gardens Running Festival 2023

Among the several thousand runners who made the trip to Hillsborough on Sunday for a festival of running were nine Springwell RC members, three in the half marathon and six, including a few C25k graduates, in the 10k. In the half marathon Jonathan Huddlestone finished 134th in 1:47:15 and Seamus McAteer 274th in 1:57:51.

With just seven weeks until her first ever marathon Pauline Duke remains well on course for Oslo as she finished 464th in 2:18:07. The 10k results saw Sheila McConnell 622nd in 1:03:19, Julie Corbett 714th in 1:07:14, Paula Carson 768th in 1:10:03, Julie Armour 784th and Lynn Stewart Johnson 785th in 1:11:11, and Karen Armstrong 829th in 1:20:37.

Parkrun

Christopher McNickle - winner of the Eglinton RR 5k (presentation made by Shane McCormack (Chair of Eglinton Road Runners). Credit David McGaffin

This weekend saw 55 well-travelled Springers doing their parkrun thing at twelve different venues.

Coventry - Gary KENDALL 22:16, Kay HACK 31:43; Derry City - Ryan GRAY 20:45; Ecos - Patrick MAGEE 24:45 PB.

Portrush - David O’NEILL 19:06, Maurice WALKER 19:47, Andy WHITEFORD 20:02, Rhys WALKER 20:04, Jonathan MCNABB 22:03, Paul LAVERTY 23:36, George BRIEN 24:35, Cathy ADAMS 25:14, Mervyn ADAMS 25:16, Reid JACK 25:31, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:42, Patricia CRAIG 26:36, Maria QUINN 27:32, Andrew WILMOT 27:52, Graeme ELLIOTT 28:40, Andrew WILSON 29:48, Heather SPENCE 29:55, Jonathan HUDDLESTON 30:20, Barry MCBRIDE 31:48, Sarah SWANSON 33:24 PB, Caitriona MACKLE 36:45, Iris WILSON 36:56, Emer THOMPSON 37:04.

Cross Flatts - Darren WALSH 19:20, Lara WALSH 33:17; Ormeau - Conor SHIELDS 22:36; Antrim - Alan WHITE 27:31 Alison C DUNCAN 29:28, Ingrid HAMILTON 29:29,

Jonathan Huddlestone, Pauline Duke and Seamus McAteer at Hillsborough Castle & Gardens Festival of Running. Credit David McGaffin

Nicola WHITE 32:16, Kenneth BACON 41:55; Castlewellan - John BUTCHER 19:21 PB, Gael BUTCHER 24:49; Fulham Palace - Alan PLATT 29:49.

Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:16, Ryan KENNEDY 19:57, David MCGAFFIN 21:17, Kevin MCLEAN 21:27, Fiona PRUE 21:45, Janet PATRICK 24:45, Alan STEEN 25:49, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 28:35, Bernie HANNIGAN 29:10, Linda MC MICHAEL 57:51; Garvagh Forest - Michael MCKEOWN 25:18, Laurence BLAIR 26:08 PB, Elizabeth