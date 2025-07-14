​Paul McConville claims a Judo Masters silver for Shinken Shobu Ryu

Paul McConville and Dermot McCaul from Shinken Shobu Ryu Judo club in Warrenpoint attended the British Masters in Walsall.

​On Saturday July 6, Paul McConville and Dermot McCaul from the Shinken Shobu Ryu Judo club in Warrenpoint attended the British Masters in Walsall where Paul claimed a silver medal.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Both men where in the M7 category with Dermot competing in the under 90kg and Paul in the under 81kg category.

The British Masters is one of the largest competitions in the UK with competitors travelling from across Europe for and opportunity to compete against others in their age bracket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul, who is the current British Open Gold medallist, was first to step to the mats winning his first three matches for a place in the final. The final was a hard-fought affair with both competitors attacking back and forward. Paul was just pipped at the post and secured the silver to add to his vast collection.

The 90Kkg category is often known as the toughest group, due to the high numbers entering it. Dermot, who we can only describe as a technical wonder, had five hard fights and was unsuccessful in reaching the medal brackets.

The club has also held a grading where senior members James White and Gerard Moore are moving up. James who is a level 1 coach for the club secured his first Kyu (Brown belt). Gerard who already holds Dan grades in traditional Jiu-jitsu, has moved up to third Kyu (green belt). Both James and Gerard hold roles within the committee and help with the continued running and growth of the club.

It has also been great to grade the kids from both the Warrenpoint and Mayobridge kids clubs. The kids have shown tremendous growth and the club can clearly see that we have some future champions in the making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank WBR Credit Union for their continued support. This year again they have provided a cheque to the club. This helps help our teams train to the highest levels.

Next up for the club is the British Kata Open Championships in September. The club has two teams entering at the moment, Dermot and Paul and the second team will be Nigel O’Neil and Damian O’Hare.

Shinken Shobu Ryu is one of the only Judo clubs in the country that teaches Judo with all of its elements – Judo, Kata, the Judo Martial art and the self-defence aspects.