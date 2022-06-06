Personal bests all round for Acorns Athletic Club members take everything in their stride

Musa Parkrun
Jonny Carson 20.27
Ilze Pastare 22.00
Martin Toal 23.04
Joanne Irwin 25.18
Rosalin Bowman 25.20
Donna Muldoon 26.55
Catherine Brown 27.07
Diana Pastare 51.42
Judith Black 53.26 Tailwalker
A beautiful sunny morning for the Musa Parkrun, great running everyone.
Congratulations to Martin Toal who completed his 200th parkrun.
Well done Ilze Pastare who was third lady.
Portrush Parkrun
Leanne Sands 29.57
Well done Leanne.
Derrynoid Forest Parkrun
Sam Linton 19.34
Suzanne Bigmore 24.05
Well done to both Sam and Suzanne.
Garvagh Parkrun
Kate Semple 22.51
Don Brownlee 23.34
Well done to both for their great time.
Antrim Parkrun
Des McFarlane 27.06
Well done Des.
Washingbay Green 10k
Lucille Ryan 47.36
Jim Buchanan 55.36
Well done to both Lucille and Jim
Washingbay Half Marathon
Mark Rhodes recorded a person best of 1.58.26.
On completing the half marathon Mark said it had been a brutal run, “the hills and the heat were a killer”.
Well done Mark and congratulations on his personal best.
Washingbay 5k
Ben Martin 19.54
Well done Ben.