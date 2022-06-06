Personal bests all round for Acorns Athletic Club members take everything in their stride

Musa Parkrun

Jonny Carson 20.27

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ilze Pastare 22.00

Sean Wilson at the Craigavon Lakes 5k after a fantastic personal best

Martin Toal 23.04

Joanne Irwin 25.18

Rosalin Bowman 25.20

Donna Muldoon 26.55

Ilze Pastare racing to the finish line at the Musa Parkrun

Catherine Brown 27.07

Diana Pastare 51.42

Judith Black 53.26 Tailwalker

A beautiful sunny morning for the Musa Parkrun, great running everyone.

Jonny Carson cruises round at the Musa Parkrun

Congratulations to Martin Toal who completed his 200th parkrun.

Well done Ilze Pastare who was third lady.

Portrush Parkrun

Leanne Sands 29.57

Rosalin and Joanne enjoy a sunny at the Musa Parkrun

Well done Leanne.

Derrynoid Forest Parkrun

Sam Linton 19.34

Suzanne Bigmore 24.05

Well done to both Sam and Suzanne.

Garvagh Parkrun

Kate Semple 22.51

Don Brownlee 23.34

Well done to both for their great time.

Antrim Parkrun

Des McFarlane 27.06

Well done Des.

Washingbay Green 10k

Lucille Ryan 47.36

Jim Buchanan 55.36

Well done to both Lucille and Jim

Washingbay Half Marathon

Mark Rhodes recorded a person best of 1.58.26.

On completing the half marathon Mark said it had been a brutal run, “the hills and the heat were a killer”.

Well done Mark and congratulations on his personal best.

Washingbay 5k

Ben Martin 19.54