Pictures: High standard of play at NI Federation of Women's Institutes indoor bowls final

Seventeen WI Areas were represented and as usual, this event was extremely well supported; with competitors and supporters traveling from all parts of the Province.

The standard of play was high and whilst friendly there was a very competitive atmosphere in the hall.

Added to this the day was further enhanced by a most enjoyable and social lunch allowing members and guests to chat and catch up.

The day culminated in an exciting final between Maureen Browne from Eglington WI, representing the Londonderry Area, and Pearl Fleming from Ahoghill WI, representing the Slemish Area.

Congratulations to Maureen Browne who was successful in winning the trophy but only after a brave challenge from Pearl. Well done to all the competitors who made for an exciting and enjoyable day.

1 . Competitive final Pictured, from lett, are Maureen Browne, Rosemary McAllister (Federation Vice Chair), Pearl Fleming and Christine Rankin (Chair, Magazine & Leisure Sub-Committee) Photo: Supplied

2 . Competitive final Maureen and Pearl wait for the umpire's decision. Photo: Supplied

3 . Competitive final Catherine Champion (Ards Peninsula Area President), Kerrie Mumford, Ballyblack WI representing Arda Peninsula and Christine Rankin (Chair, Magazine & Leisure Sub-Committee) Bowls4 - Ladies enjoying lunch Photo: Supplied

4 . Competitive final Enjoying lunch at the Bowls Final. Photo: Supplied