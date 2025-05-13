Pittsburgh Steelers to play the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park, Dublin, on September 28

The National Football League (NFL) have announced the schedule for the 2025 International Games that will be played across Europe in Dublin, Ireland, London, UK, Berlin, Germany and Madrid, Spain — as part of the league’s long-term commitment to global expansion, driving year-round engagement in international markets.

The first-ever NFL Dublin game will take place on Sunday, September 28 with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Minnesota Vikings at the iconic Croke Park stadium, home of the Gaelic Athletic Association and delivered in partnership with the Government of Ireland and Dublin City Council (Dublin City).

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Ireland this September for the first-ever NFL Dublin game at Croke Park,” said general manager of NFL UK and Ireland Henry Hodgson.

“Alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers, we can’t wait to bring world-class football to Dublin and make history together with passionate NFL fans in Ireland and those visiting from across the globe.”

“Playing in Ireland’s first-ever NFL game is an opportunity to introduce new fans to the Minnesota Vikings and help the league continue to make the game of football more accessible globally,” said Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf.

“To do so against a storied franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers adds a unique challenge that makes this even more special. We are honoured to be selected for this historic game and will be anxious to see what promises to be an electric gameday environment in Croke Park.”

Irish Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Patrick O’Donovan said: “I welcome the news that the Minnesota Vikings have been chosen to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in our first-ever National Football League fixture in Dublin.

“This event provides for a huge boost to tourism and hospitality in Ireland and indeed creates a great atmosphere in Dublin for visitors and locals alike.

“We look forward to welcoming the teams and supporters to Croke Park and to Dublin and beyond, as they take the opportunity to explore the many attractions that Ireland has to offer.”

Irish Minister of State with Responsibility for Sport Charlie McConalogue TD said: “I am delighted to welcome the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers for our first NFL fixture. The hosting of this major event presents a wonderful opportunity to deliver on our commitment to strengthen our political, cultural, economic and trade relationship with the US at all levels.

“I look forward to welcoming thousands of American Football fans from America and further afield to our shores for what I am sure will be a fantastic sporting spectacle and one that will be of great benefit to Ireland.”

Beyond the international game taking place this year in Dublin, the league is committed to growing the game at every level in Ireland engaging with fans year-round through partners, programs and initiatives, including NFL Flag.

The 2025 International Games will continue with the Vikings travelling to London to play the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the US – on Sunday, October 5, which sees the team play two consecutive international games. This game will also be the 40th regular season game to be played in the capital.

The New York Jets will then take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 12, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The third and final game in London will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 19. This will be the 14th game in the capital for the Jaguars, as part of the team’s multi-year commitment to playing games in the UK.

For the first time in Berlin, Germany, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons at the Olympic Stadium Berlin on Sunday, November 9. The 2025 Berlin game is part of the NFL’s commitment to playing regular season games across Germany and will be the fifth regular season game in the market, with the league having previously played games in Munich and Frankfurt.

The 2025 international slate will culminate in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, November 16 with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Washington Commanders at the Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid CF, in the league’s first-ever regular season game in Spain.

Seven games will be played internationally across the 2025 season, with the Los Angeles Chargers kicking off the International Games Week 1 on Friday, September 5 in São Paulo, Brazil at Corinthians Arena. The opponent for this game will be announced on May 14, with the full 2025 NFL schedule release.

Fans can register for ticket information at nfl.com/dublin.

Tickets will go on sale this summer.