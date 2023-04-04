Pond Park Primary School crowned champions in BDO NI’s Primary School Hockey Finals

Part of Ulster Hockey Youth Divisions annual schools’ competition, the Pearson Cup, along with the girl’s competition – McCloy Cup took place at Stormont Playball Pitches.
The joint winners of the girls’ Competition Plate was Moira Primary School.
The finals, which took place over two days involving all qualifying teams from across Ulster.
Now in its fourth year, the partnership between Ulster Hockey and BDO NI continues to profile the sport of hockey among young people across the region, encouraging participation from an early age.
Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO Northern Ireland attended the finals and said: “Everyone at BDO NI would like to congratulate Pond Park Primary School for their success in this year’s finals. The primary school’s festival is the starting point for many young people getting involved in hockey and the popularity of these finals is growing year on year.
“We are proud to continue our partnership with Ulster Hockey and supporting the McCloy and Pearson Cup competitions, helping to promote the sport throughout the region.”
Marc Scott, Chief Executive of Ulster Hockey added: “Both the Pearson and McCloy Cups are fantastic examples of how local and nationwide schools can get involved with hockey.
"Each year sees more teams across the province get involved. Seeing more teams, both girls and particularly boys, from more rural areas get interested in hockey from such a young age is an inspiration.
"This year saw our Foyle Blitz’s triple the number of teams from last year. This shows that hockey as a sport is growing in popularity across all communities and areas, and across all of Northern Ireland.
“Ulster Hockey relies on youth hockey fuelling the desire for the sport for children from a young age. It is a source of great pride that we have BDO Northern Ireland as partners for the Pearson and McCloy Cups which feed off these nationwide blitzes.
"We have been delighted to partner with BDO NI for four years and at Ulster Hockey believe this partnership and, indeed, these two competitions to only be getting bigger and better.”