Pond Park Primary School crowned champions in BDO NI’s Primary School Hockey Finals

Pond Park Primary School’s hockey team was crowned champions of Ulster Hockey’s Boys Competition - Pearson Cup, in a hotly competitive final, showcasing some impressive young talent from across 18 schools.

Part of Ulster Hockey Youth Divisions annual schools’ competition, the Pearson Cup, along with the girl’s competition – McCloy Cup took place at Stormont Playball Pitches.

The joint winners of the girls’ Competition Plate was Moira Primary School.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The finals, which took place over two days involving all qualifying teams from across Ulster.

Winners of the Ulster Hockey’s Youth Division Pearson Cup, Pond Park Primary School, Lisburn pictured with their teachers (far left and far right) and Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO Northern Ireland, sponsors of the competition. Image credit: The Front Row Union Sports.

Now in its fourth year, the partnership between Ulster Hockey and BDO NI continues to profile the sport of hockey among young people across the region, encouraging participation from an early age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura Jackson, Partner at BDO Northern Ireland attended the finals and said: “Everyone at BDO NI would like to congratulate Pond Park Primary School for their success in this year’s finals. The primary school’s festival is the starting point for many young people getting involved in hockey and the popularity of these finals is growing year on year.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Ulster Hockey and supporting the McCloy and Pearson Cup competitions, helping to promote the sport throughout the region.”

Marc Scott, Chief Executive of Ulster Hockey added: “Both the Pearson and McCloy Cups are fantastic examples of how local and nationwide schools can get involved with hockey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joan McCloy (centre), former President of the Irish Hockey Association with pupils from Girls’ Competition Plate winning schools, Abbey Primary School, Newtownards and Moira Primary School. Image credit: The Front Row Union Sports.

"Each year sees more teams across the province get involved. Seeing more teams, both girls and particularly boys, from more rural areas get interested in hockey from such a young age is an inspiration.

"This year saw our Foyle Blitz’s triple the number of teams from last year. This shows that hockey as a sport is growing in popularity across all communities and areas, and across all of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ulster Hockey relies on youth hockey fuelling the desire for the sport for children from a young age. It is a source of great pride that we have BDO Northern Ireland as partners for the Pearson and McCloy Cups which feed off these nationwide blitzes.