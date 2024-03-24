Portadown Festival of Running in pictures: hundreds turn out for popular Portadown Running Club event

A fantastic turnout of around 1,100 took part in the Portadown Festival of Running on Sunday morning.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Mar 2024, 11:50 GMT

Organised by Portadown Running Club, the event attracted participants from far and wide with both a half marathon and 10K race.

Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture these great images.

All smiles at the Portadown Festival of Running from Hannah Wickham, Laura O'Dowd and Diane Martin. PT13-208. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some members of Portadown Cycling Club who were happy to help out as marshals at the Festival Of Running on Sunday. PT13-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Norman Richmond of Portadown Running Club and race director, Janine Maher pictured at the Portadown Festival of Running on Sunday morning. PT13-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

Ready to run in the Portadown Running Club Festival of Running on Sunday are from left, Gerard McNamara, Marty Rea and Simon Seaton. PT13-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

