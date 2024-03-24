Organised by Portadown Running Club, the event attracted participants from far and wide with both a half marathon and 10K race.
Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture these great images.
All smiles at the Portadown Festival of Running from Hannah Wickham, Laura O'Dowd and Diane Martin. PT13-208. Photo: Tony Hendron
Some members of Portadown Cycling Club who were happy to help out as marshals at the Festival Of Running on Sunday. PT13-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
Norman Richmond of Portadown Running Club and race director, Janine Maher pictured at the Portadown Festival of Running on Sunday morning. PT13-213. Photo: Tony Hendron
Ready to run in the Portadown Running Club Festival of Running on Sunday are from left, Gerard McNamara, Marty Rea and Simon Seaton. PT13-201. Photo: Tony Hendron