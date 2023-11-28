Portstewart and Coleraine athletes pick up Mary Peters Trust funding awards
Judo competitor Erin Ilsley from Portstewart and weightlifter Zak Taggart from Coleraine are pictured receiving their awards from Lady Mary Peters.
Their achievements were celebrated at a special Athletes’ Academy event held at Newforge Sports Complex, Belfast and hosted by Paralympian champion Michael McKillop.
Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process and each receive financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.
The current tranche of awards was presented by Lady Mary Peters and athletes were joined by parents and family members as well as sport liaison officers and Awards Team Chair, Will Doggart who said: “Athletes and their families sacrifice a lot to push forward and develop in their sport and we at the Trust love seeing how each person’s journey progresses.”