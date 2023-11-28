Two Causeway Coast athletes representing judo and weightlifting have received funding awards from the Mary Peters Trust.

Judo competitor Erin Ilsley from Portstewart and weightlifter Zak Taggart from Coleraine are pictured receiving their awards from Lady Mary Peters.

Their achievements were celebrated at a special Athletes’ Academy event held at Newforge Sports Complex, Belfast and hosted by Paralympian champion Michael McKillop.

Athletes are nominated and then selected following a rigorous process and each receive financial and general support to help them navigate and succeed in their sporting careers and ultimately achieve their individual goals.

