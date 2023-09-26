Register
Praise for outgoing Co Antrim Harriers Chairman

Club and committee members have thanked the outgoing Chairman of Co Antrim Harriers, Colin Gilmore, as he steps down from the role following a period of dedicated service.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST
A spokesperson for the Ballyclare-based club explained: "The committee and wider membership body of the County Antrim Harriers running club would like to pay tribute and express their gratitude to their outgoing Chairman Colin Gilmore for being a dedicated member of the County Antrim Harriers committee for over 17 years.

“During his 17 years as part of the committee, he has held numerous positions including, committee member, Men’s captain, Treasurer and Chairman.

Colin Gilmore (right) outgoing Chairman is pictured at a recent event with Chris Dickey (left) the new Chairman of County Antrim Harriers. (Pic: Contributed).Colin Gilmore (right) outgoing Chairman is pictured at a recent event with Chris Dickey (left) the new Chairman of County Antrim Harriers. (Pic: Contributed).
"He has facilitated some significant changes over this period from growing the membership of the County Antrim Harriers from 27 to 162 and more recently navigated the club with unwavering leadership through the pandemic, keeping members active and engaged through innovative virtual weekly and monthly challenges and rewards.

“Most significantly during his tenure as Chairman, Colin has facilitated the inception of the 10km and 5km May Fair races which have grown to be one of Northern Ireland’s most popular fixtures in the local road running community.

"Notably, this event helps to raise vital funds for many local charities. This year alone over £3,000 was donated to carefully chosen worthy local causes including Friends of the Cancer Centre, Age NI, Cancer Lifeline, FND Matters, the food bank and Sands NI, from proceeds of the CAH May Fair races.”

A spokesperson for the non-profit making organisation added: “Colin would argue that other members deserve the credit for these achievements, but

without his guidance and support many of these initiatives would never have got past the ideas stage.

"Under his watch County Antrim Harriers has grown and improved immensely and the members are grateful for his tireless service and contributions.”

Chris Dickey has been appointed the new Chairman of County Antrim Harriers.

For more information about the club, which aims to be a “family-orientated club with a friendly environment for athletes, joggers and fun runners of all abilities and backgrounds” check out the Co Antrim Harriers Facebook page or visit the club’s website.

Related topics:Ballyclare