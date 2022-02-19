Promotion and end-of-year awards dinner are aspirations for players

Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club was formed in 1985 by founding members including Marina Powers, Diane Caldwell and Irene Taylor.

The south Antrim club has a long association of being based at Ballyclare Rugby Club, where they had their first gravel pitch, which was opened in 1996.

Now, with hockey being played on improved surfaces, the club plays at Ballyclare High School’s Astro, however, members are hopeful of a return back to playing at Ballyclare Rugby Club with a new purpose-built pitch.

Ballyclare 1st XI.

The club, which caters for players aged from five and over, has three senior teams along with a mini and junior hockey team section as well as a veterans’ team.

There are 45 senior members, 15 veterans, 78 mini players and 23 junior players.

Players from the 1st XI compete in Senior 2, the seconds play in Junior 6 and the 3rd XI side is in Junior 10.

As with many sporting and community organisations across the province, activities at Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club had to be curtailed during the height of coronavirus restrictions.

Players from the seconds and thirds.

The club has praised the endeavours of its sponsors who helped to keep money in the coffers when other fundraising efforts could not be conducted.

Detailing the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on activities over the last two years, club member Sara Coulter said: “Covid has undoubtedly impacted the club on a range of levels.

“From players out ill and unable to play which has a knock-on effect for training and matches. Restrictions have severely impacted our ability to fundraise and hold events to raise much needed funds.

“We are very thankful to our kind sponsors, who despite having to manoeuvre through a difficult time thanks to Covid-19, they have still been fantastic and sponsored us through various ways.

Ballyclare Ladies Junior Section.

“We have also been unable to hold our annual hockey awards dinner at the end of the season, where we recognise our players and their efforts throughout the season.”

Developing players from the young teams up to senior sides and coaching roles is at the heart of club activities.

Sara explained: “We have a variety of characters in the club, but our hockey committee members help keep the club in order and we are thankful for their efforts.

“Our highest profile players would include Susie Martin, Sharon Moffat and Helen Stevenson and more recently our Ballyclare High Schools’ Cup winning team.

“Our greatest achievements are without a doubt our players.

“We love seeing how our members have grown from playing junior to senior hockey and then taking on roles within the club.”

The community-centred body has conducted a number of charitable efforts in a bid to give something back to the public.

Commenting on these kindhearted efforts, Sara stated: “Recently, we were delighted to contribute to one of our member’s initiatives Human Kind Foundation, where club members donated Christmas gifts to those in need.”

The club has ambitious targets for 2022 with promotion a key aspiration for its sides.

Looking to the year ahead, Sara added: “As a club, we would love to get promotion for each of our three teams and continue to develop our mini and junior section.

“We would also love to have our end of year hockey dinner that had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

“Senior training is every Tuesday night at Ballyclare High School from 7-9pm and all new members are welcome. Mini and Junior hockey is on a Thursday evening, 6-7pm and 7-8pm respectively.”

For more information about the club, check out the Ballyclare Ladies Hockey Club Facebook page.