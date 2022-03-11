Qualifiers for National Showjumping at the Balmoral Show have been announced

Vickie White, RUAS confirms qualifier dates and venues for National Show Jumping at Balmoral Show 2022.

With championship finals run across Wednesday and Saturday on show days.

This year organisers welcome a five year old championship sponsored by bluefrog, six and seven year old championship, 1.35m championship sponsored by Orthoderm Private Medical Clinic as well as an amateur championship sponsored by Botanical International.

A new feature of the 2022 show will be the inclusion of prizes sponsored by Equestrian and Farm Feeds, awarded to the top 3 young riders within the 1.35m championship.

Qualifiers will take place throughout Ireland and are set to attract top-class talent competing for a place in the Championship finals at the Balmoral Show.

This year an extra qualifier venue has been added to line-up for 2022 that will further showcase the caliber of talent on offer.

The following venues and dates for the National Show Jumping Qualifiers have been confirmed;

Portmore Equestrian Centre - Saturday 19th March 2022

Kernan Equestrian - Saturday 26th March 2022

Meadows Equestrian Centre - Saturday 2nd April 2022

Barnadown Showjumping - Saturday 2nd April 2022

Cavan Equestrian Centre - Saturday 9th (Amateurs) and Sunday 10th April 2022

Mullingar Equestrian Centre - Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th April 2022 (Amateurs)

Once qualified, entries must be submitted within 48 hours of qualifying to secure a qualifying place. All entries must be made via the Balmoral Show website at www.balmoralshow.co.uk/competitions

Speaking about the National Show Jumping line-up, Vickie White, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), commented: “The show is delighted to bring a full schedule of National Show Jumping classes to the Balmoral Show.

“Our National Show Jumping offering has the generous backing of our longstanding sponsors – Bluefrog, Orthoderm Private Medical Clinic, Botanical International and Millar McCall Wylie and on behalf of the show, I would like to thank them for their continued support in 2022.

“There is a wide pool of talent of superb young horses within Ireland and it will be fantastic to see them competing for a coveted place at the championship finals in May at the 153rd Balmoral Show.”

To find out more about National Show Jumping at Balmoral Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk/competitions.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 11th May to Saturday 14th May 2022.