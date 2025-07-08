​Racing thrills and community spirit at Newry Wheelers' 3-Day races

Action from Sunday's final stage of the Newry Wheelers 3-day bike race at Spelga Dam.

​Newry Wheelers 3-Day Cycle Race returned over the weekend of July 4–6 with a spectacular showcase of talent and local support across Co Down.

Friday evening’s stage opened the event with fast and furious racing over 57.9 km, where Luke Mannings of Halesowen stormed to victory in a bunch sprint, claiming the first yellow jersey. Close behind were Luca Holmes (Molenspurters Meulebeke) and Lee Harvey (VC Glendale). In the women’s category, Aliyah Rafferty (Tofauti Everyone Active) impressed by finishing with the main bunch, earning the early lead in the women’s standings.

Saturday’s road race brought drama and surprise as 15-year-old Tom Lane (Dan Morrissey Pissei) stunned the field with a stage win that put him top of the general classification.

Despite his youth, Lane held his own against senior competition in a tightly contested stage marked by aggressive riding from the Halesowen team.

The main bunch pictured on Stage 1 of the Newry Wheelers 3-day at Warrenpoint on Friday night. Pictures: Brendan Monaghan

Sunday’s queen stage concluded the event with a gruelling 103 km route finishing at Spelga Dam.

Luca Holmes broke away early and held his lead to take the stage, despite a brief pause in racing due to cattle on the road. Holmes finished 23 seconds ahead of Marcus Flavin (Dungarvan CC), with strong performances also from Gary Cranston (AHCC) and Liam Kilkenny (Galway Bay CC). Lane rode back a three minute 30 second deficit to finish, clinging onto the yellow jersey by 33 seconds.

Aliyah Rafferty continued her fine form, finishing fifth overall on the stage and securing the overall women’s title. Rafferty continues to defy age categories with her talent. Whether battling side by side with elite senior men and women or excelling in national championships, she’s rapidly becoming one of Ireland’s brightest female cycling talents and this win was notably one of the most impressive ever in the women’s Newry 3-day.

In the final standings, Tom Lane was crowned overall winner of the men’s race, finishing 33 seconds ahead of Holmes, with Gareth McCullough finishing on the same time as Holmes but taking third on count-back.

At just 15, Lane became the youngest-ever winner in the race’s history. Competing in the senior men’s category by special dispensation, a stunning achievement in just his first appearance at a high-profile event.

The weekend was a celebration not only of cycling talent but also of community spirit. The organisers expressed heartfelt thanks to the many volunteers, marshals, and local supporters whose hard work behind the scenes made the event possible. From keeping the course safe to helping with logistics, their contribution was key to the event’s success.

With thrilling racing and a warm community atmosphere, the Newry 3-Day once again proved itself a highlight of the Irish cycling calendar.

The organisers would also like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the event’s generous sponsors. Special thanks go to Niall Clarke Oils, Spin 11, Caldwell Cycles Omagh, Cycling Ulster, Cycleology Armagh, One Stop Maintenance, Tailored Accident Management, Milestone Rathfriland, Murdock Building Supplies, and Haldane Fisher Building Supplies.