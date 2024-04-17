Radio control season is off to a flying start in Loughbrickland!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some of the best drivers from all over Ireland attended to do battle.
This new facility is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland with two tracks for Nitro and Electric buggy racing, ideal for eager enthusiasts to get their teeth stuck into radio control car racing.
The premier class was the 1/8th Nitro off-road and with some of Ireland’s top RC drivers on hand it was certainly a close one to call.
The top three were as follows:
1/8th National Top 3
1st Bradley Baird (Scarva).
2nd Andrew McClean (Ballymena).
3rd Paul Myles (Banbridge).
1/8th Electric Top 3
1st Chris Bamber (Newtonards).
2nd Gordon Stewart (Nutt’s Corner).
3rd Joshua Stewart (Nutt’s Corner).
1/10th 2wd Clubman Top 3
1st Johnny Benson (Lisburn).
2nd Ian Phillips (Lisburn).
3rd Lee Coggan (Banbridge).
RCNI now have three red plate holders going into RD2, so the chase is on to become the 2024 RCNI Ulster Champion.
Round 2 is on Sunday, May 5. All drivers and spectators welcome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.