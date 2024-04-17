Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of the best drivers from all over Ireland attended to do battle.

This new facility is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland with two tracks for Nitro and Electric buggy racing, ideal for eager enthusiasts to get their teeth stuck into radio control car racing.

The premier class was the 1/8th Nitro off-road and with some of Ireland’s top RC drivers on hand it was certainly a close one to call.

National Top 3, from left: 2nd Andrew McClean (Ballymena), 1st Bradley Baird (Scarva), 3rd Paul Myles (Banbridge).

The top three were as follows:

1/8th National Top 3

1st Bradley Baird (Scarva).

2nd Andrew McClean (Ballymena).

Electric top 3, from left: 2nd Gordon Stewart (Nutt's Corner), 1st Chris Bamber (Newtonards), 3rd Joshua Stewart (Nutt's Corner).

3rd Paul Myles (Banbridge).

1/8th Electric Top 3

1st Chris Bamber (Newtonards).

2nd Gordon Stewart (Nutt’s Corner).

Radio Control Northern Ireland’s new facility at Loughbrickland.

3rd Joshua Stewart (Nutt’s Corner).

1/10th 2wd Clubman Top 3

1st Johnny Benson (Lisburn).

2nd Ian Phillips (Lisburn).

3rd Lee Coggan (Banbridge).

RCNI now have three red plate holders going into RD2, so the chase is on to become the 2024 RCNI Ulster Champion.