Rangers aiming to bounce back in Coagh clash

Rathfriland defeated the County Tyrone team by a slender 1-0 margin in early September – a similar result this Saturday would mean even more to the Whites as they push on at the business end of the season.

Kick off 3pm.

MOYOLA PARK 2

The crowd at Rathfriland's game against Dollingstown last week. They're at home again on Saturday, in a crunch clash against Coagh.

RATHFRILAND 1

Rathfriland had nothing to show last Saturday for their 200-mile round trip to Moyola Park, played at Coleraine Showgrounds.

Depending on other results a win on the road could have seen Rangers finish the weekend's run of fixtures on top of the pile.

Peter Duffin fired Kenny Shiels' side in front with around a quarter of an hour on the clock to give the 'home' side a 1-0 lead.

Rathfriland goalscorer against Moyola - Jesse Carson.

One would have thought that Rathfriland, second top, against the second bottom team, would have underlined their league position with an away win but Moyola were brave in the tackle and showed plenty of determination and spirit to put it up to the travelling Rathfriland outfit.

Moyola held on to the lead until Rangers substitute Jesse Carson scored five minutes after entering the fray just after the hour mark.

The visitors were hoping the comeback was on but this evaporated five minutes from time when Lee McLaughlin scored a second for Moyola – a scoreline that they managed to defend until the final whistle.

With leaders Limavady also losing at Armagh City the impact of this result could have been worse but nevertheless these are the games that Rathfriland would be expecting to win.

Rathfriland had hosted Dollingstown in another Premier Intermediate League fixture at Iveagh Park last Tuesday evening last.

A run of seven straight wins had sent Rathfriland to the summit of the PIL, but - despite a gallant performance from the away team - Rangers will view this as two points dropped.

Overall, probably a fair result but when you are a goal ahead heading in to the last minute you expect to retain the three points.

COAGH RESERVES 3

RANGERS RESERVES 2

The Reserves faced a long hike to Co. Tyrone, relentless rain and a team pushing for the league title.

From the outset the teams traded blows with Coagh being denied by Rowland in goal before Joshua Ingram beat the home keeper only to see the ball cleared off the line.

Sam McCallister broke down the left but his shot was well saved low to his left by the keeper.

The hosts then took the lead when a shot from the left was parried by Rowland and tapped in from three yards.

Half-time 1-0.

The visitors started the second half on fire and levelled the game with a neat turn and shot from Daniel Murray from 12 yards out.

Minutes later Rangers were in front when a brilliant run and shot from Ingram came off the bar and post and fell to McCallister who managed to find the net off the bar and post.

At 2-1 up there only looked to be one winner as the Coagh goal lived a charmed life when a brilliant run and shot from Adam Loughlin was saved by the advancing keeper.

The hosts dug in and equalised when a low ball in from the left was turned in, and went ahead from a corner that was headed in at the back post.

Rathfriland always threatened but despite a couple of goalmouth scrambles late on just couldn't find the equaliser. All in all a great performance by both teams, providing entertainment in miserable conditions.

Rangers Reserves this Saturday will travel to Lurgan Town Reserves in the semi-final of the Wilmor Johnston Cup.

Rathfriland are the current holders of the competition. Kick-off 2pm.

SWIFTS

Rangers Swifts are away to The Dons Reserves in the quarter-final of Mid-Ulster League Cup at Ballymacross Playing Fields.

The home side are currently rooted at the bottom of the Reserve Division 2 table so the travelling Rathfriland side will be hopeful of a place in the semi-final draw. Kick off 2pm.

