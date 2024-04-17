Rangers hit Seahawks for six to stay in contention at top
RATHFRILAND 6
PORTSTEWART 0
Rathfriland were value for money in this their penultimate home league fixture of the season and went a goal ahead in the 11th minute when Jack Chambers volleyed into the roof of the net after a great pass from Jack Barbour.
Jordan Hayes forced a great low save from the Portstewart goalkeeper while at the other end Rathfriland's Ronan Burns clawed a ball out of the air and spread himself for a brilliant block.
Impressive approach play by Ruairi Fitzpatrick set up Matty Holloway for his first goal of the afternoon when he calmly tucked home.
Rathfriland dominated and created further chances before the interval with some neat football in the process, but the half ended 2-0.
REWARD
Hayes got his reward in the second period with a well-taken goal to make it three.
Jack Chambers then doubled his tally for the afternoon with a low free kick, making it 4-0.
Goal number five followed within minutes when Fitzpatrick volleyed a dropping ball into the roof of the net for the goal of the day.
Brian Johnston thumped the crossbar with a header in a one-way second half, with the task being made tougher for the visitors when their number three received a second yellow and his marching orders for dissent.
The final goal of the afternoon came from leading goalscorer Holloway who latched onto a pinpoint cross from Fitzpatrick to make it a six hit with another neat finish.
Overall, an impressive display by Rangers with some great football and clinical finishing.
SPONSORS
A massive thank you from the club to the matchday and match ball sponsors for Saturday's PIL game.
Matchday sponsors were committee member Dessie Davenport and former Rathfriland player Trevor Wilson while match ball sponsors were Fane Valley and committee member Alan Wilson.
SWIFTS 2
CRAIGAVON CITY 3
Rathfriland Swifts hosted Craigavon City Reserves at Ingram Park on Saturday, but lost by the odd goal in five.
The visitors went ahead in the first 10 minutes and Rathfriland conceded two own goals for Craigavon to take a 3-0 first-half lead.
The Swifts pushed for a comeback with Jamie Fitzpatrick scoring twice in as many minutes midway through the second half, but, unfortunately, it was a little too late.
Overall, a brave effort by Rathfriland to fight back but it just wasn't enough on the day.
The Swifts host Lurgan Celtic Reserves on Saturday, aiming to book a place in their first-ever Mid-Ulster League Cup final. Kick-off 2.15pm.
Rangers Reserves return to league action – away to the side they beat in the Wilmor Johnston Cup semis, Lurgan Town Reserves.
