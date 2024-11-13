Rathfriland Boxing Club perform well with entertaining fights galore at the Wexford Box Cup

Bobby Shea McNulty after his final on Sunday with his coach Bobby lavery left of him and the One Bomb team from England.

​Rathfriland Boxing Club notes

War in Wexford

Club coach Bobby Lavery had four of his charges at the Wexford Box Cup last weekend. Yaqub Khalifa picked up gold on Sunday when he completely dominated his Waterford opponent in a one sided affair.

Callum Binks was very hard done by in his final being beaten 2-1.

Liam Cawley left it too late in his semi-final against a tricky Wexford lad as he was pipped 2-1.

Bobby Shea McNulty proved great value for money after disposing of his quarter-final and semi-final opponent 3-0 and 2-1 respectively in two all-action bouts.

Sunday’s final brought a tough similar style boxer from the famous One Bomb Club in England.

It turned out to be one of the contests of the weekend with McNulty losing the first by starting too slow but storming back in the second having the English kid on the seat of his pants midway through the second.

It was all square going into the third - both lads went for power with the One Bomb fighter handing McNulty a standing count and finishing stronger to get the nod with all three judges.

Also on Friday night, the club’s Senior 60kg boxer Odhran Clancy picked up a fine win over his English counterpart on a St Paul’s select team. Logan Cromie and Conor McGeough also had exhibitions on the same show.

Rathfriland Elite Boxer Donagh Keary going for gold

Rathfriland Elite Boxer Donagh Keary looks to add Irish boxing’s top prize to his collection this Friday evening at the National Stadium Dublin when he meets old foe Gavin Ryan of Ratoath BC.

There were four in the weight last week before the draw but with Olympian Jude Gallagher and Commonwealth Gold medalist Dylan Eagleson both withdrawing it has left a straight final between Irish Senior champion Keary and the current U22 Champion.

Everyone at the club wishes Donagh the best of luck hoping he can make history for the Rathfriland club.