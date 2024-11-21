Rathfriland Boxing Club's Donagh Keary is pipped in the Irish Elite Championship Final

Donagh Keary in action at the Irish Elite Final.

Rathfriland Boxing Club notes by Bobby Lavery​

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rathfriland Boxing Club fighter ​Donagh Keary and his opponent Gavin Ryan from Ratoath Boxing Club produced three cracking rounds of boxing last weekend in what was possibly the contest of the Irish Elite Championship, but unfortunately Donagh was pipped at the post.

It was nip and tuck the whole time with two out of the five judges giving Keary the first round, two different judges giving him the second with only one giving him the third. It left a 5-0 score line which was disappointing after an excellent contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club wish to thank the large crowd who travelled down to support Donagh on his quest to bring back the top prize in Irish amateur boxing.

This weekend four of the club’s boxers are entered in the Ulster 4-7 Open Championship in Belfast. Good luck to Lorcan Grant Yaqub Kahlifa Bobby Shea McNulty and Liam Cawley.