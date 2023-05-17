Register
RDA Causeway Coast & Glens hosts round of TRI SJI Ulster Region Pony Spring Tour

RDA Causeway Coast & Glens Ltd were pleased to have the opportunity once again to host the TRI SJI Ulster Region Pony Spring Tour at the RDA Causeway Coast Arena on May 7.

By Una Culkin
Published 17th May 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:24 BST

About 150 young ‘equestrians’, plus their ponies and supporters from all over the Ulster Region, attended on a lovely spring day.

The group was pleased to invite the Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, to attend the event.

Honorary Secretary Albert Clyde said Cllr Wallace had been a strong supporter of RDA Causeway Coast & Glens throughout his year in office and invited him to present the winners’ prizes and Coronation rosettes to the riders in one of the Pony Jumping classes.

Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace with some of the winnersMayor Cllr Ivor Wallace with some of the winners
The Mayor said that he was delighted to attend to see the ‘buzz’ of activity at the centre. He congratulated the young riders on their achievements and congratulated the RDA board and volunteers on their successful operation of the Centre, and the provision they made for some 150 young people with a disability throughout the year. He added that he had been privileged to attend during the Disabled Riding sessions and see the rides in operation.

On behalf of RDA, Albert Clyde thanked the Mayor for his kind words and support and presented him with a ‘Rosette’. He also thanked the members and volunteers at RDA for their efforts in mounting the Show on such a good day.

In particular he referred to the support RDA had been given by Janet and Lithgow Currie in organising and operating the show – Janet as Show Organiser and Lithgow as Safety Officer.

Causeway RDA representative John Wisener presents the Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace with a rosetteCauseway RDA representative John Wisener presents the Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace with a rosette
RDA Causeway Coast & Glens hosts a round of the TRI SJI Ulster Region Pony Spring TourRDA Causeway Coast & Glens hosts a round of the TRI SJI Ulster Region Pony Spring Tour
RDA Causeway Coast & Glens hosts a round of the TRI SJI Ulster Region Pony Spring TourRDA Causeway Coast & Glens hosts a round of the TRI SJI Ulster Region Pony Spring Tour
RDA Causeway Coast & Glens hosts a round of the TRI SJI Ulster Region Pony Spring TourRDA Causeway Coast & Glens hosts a round of the TRI SJI Ulster Region Pony Spring Tour
