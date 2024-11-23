Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sports clubs, charities, voluntary organisations and PTAs can receive up to £5,000 match-funding through Sport NI’s latest crowdfunding partnership programme - Creating Opportunities.

Made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery, Creating Opportunities is focused on accessibility and inclusion, supporting clubs and other organisations to set up new initiatives to remove the barriers preventing people from participating in sport.

The programme opened in August and now includes equipment costs as well as additional coaching, venue hire, and educational workshop delivery required to run participation programmes.

Many clubs have already started their crowdfunding campaigns to deliver a range of different activities including guided walks and programmes to reduce social isolation, volunteer training and bespoke participation sessions for under-represented groups including women and girls, older

Ulster University Volleyball Club in Coleraine. CREDIT SPORT NI

people, people with a disability and ethnic minorities.

Ulster University Volleyball Club in Coleraine seized the opportunity and were awarded over £1000 of match-funding after raising £2,346 through their crowdfunding campaign.

The money will be used to cover the costs of running two tournaments for beginners and 14 weekly beginner sessions. These sessions will be free and therefore remove the financial obstacles to participate in sport. Additionally, the club will be reaching out across the university campus to invite members of various societies to ensure a diverse and vibrant community of participants.

Richard Archibald, Sport NI Interim CEO, said: “Our Creating Opportunities programme is focused on levelling the playing field and providing

opportunities for more people, of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to participate in sport. We are investing £500,000 a year in sporting participation projects within clubs, charities, voluntary organisations, and PTAs.

“Sport is at the heart of our local communities and has the power to bring people together. Creating Opportunities is a chance for communities to support their local clubs and other organisations and thanks to The National Lottery, we can offer match-funding of up to £5,000 depending on how much a local community gets behind their project.”

To find out more information about how to could raise vital funds as a club, charity, voluntary organisation or

Parent Teacher Association, please log onto: https://bit.ly/CreatingOpportunitiesSNI