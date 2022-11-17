A special reception has been held for a cross-community GAA team from Limavady following their recent success at the All-Britain Competition in London.

The Cúchulainns team, made up of pupils from St Mary's High School, Limavady Grammar School and Limavady High School, is the first side from Ulster to win the tournament.

Offering her congratulations, the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Kathleen McGurk, said: “The Cúchulainn scheme shows the unifying power of sport, and how it can bring people together.

“All of the young players involved deserve a huge amount of credit, and as a Council we are very proud of them. They have demonstrated the very best of our communities and their success is an example to all of us on what can be achieved when we work together,” she said.

David Jackson, Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ben Moore from Limavady Grammar School, Ciaran McLaughlin, GAA President, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Kathleen McGurk, Luke Dennison from Limavady High School, Andy Smith, NI Executive, and Darragh McLean from St Mary’s High School, pictured at the Council Offices in Limavady where a reception was held to recognise Limavady Cúchulainns success at the recent All-Britain competition in London.

“I want to thank the schools involved, and the boys’ families for the support and encouragement they have shown, and I hope this is only the beginning of their friendships and connections.”

Ulster GAA President Ciaran McLaughlin, who also attended the event, commended the schools for their commitment to the programme. "From talking to the teachers involved, they very much appreciate the opportunity the Cúchulainn initiative has provided to their pupils.

Advertisement

"This is Ulster GAA's flagship inclusion project. It's most important aspect, the forging of friendships and development of good relations through mutual understanding and respect for each other, is vital in our community.

"For these pupils I hope those friendships are the lasting legacy of Cúchulainns in 2022,” he added.

David Jackson, Chief Executive of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, also attended the reception which was held in the Council buildings in Limavady.

As well as engaging in weekly coaching, the participants have attended a teambuilding day, a good relations workshop and played a blitz against local clubs in their area.

In the coming months there are plans for those involved to attain a Sports Leadership qualification before the programme concludes with a visit to Croke Park.

This initiative has been funded by The Executive Office through their Good Relations Funding Programme.