Regatta Day: Portadown Boat Club hosting ‘battle on the Bann’
Hundreds of rowers will be putting their skills to the test at Portadown Boat Club on Saturday (May 3).
The club is looking forward to welcoming 19 clubs from across the depth and breath of Ireland to its annual regatta on the River Bann.
A busy programme of racing will get underway at 8.00am and continue until 6.30pm with 150 crews powering down the 1k course every four minutes.
The hosts say they have high hopes for their 24 crews entered in this year’s event, but know they will face stiff competition from excellent participants across the broad range of categories from J14 right up to ‘well-seasoned’ masters.
“Come on down and join in the fun – the battle on the Bann is about to begin,” said a spokesperson for Portadown Boat Club.
