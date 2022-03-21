Remarkable Rory clocks up 250 Parkruns

Emer and Rory Thompson at Portrush Parkrun

Runners of all shapes, sizes and abilities make the most of these opportunities to test themselves and achieve their personal goals.

Parkrun is all about the run and not necessarily about records but, if your dad has completed almost 400 parkruns, and your mum has completed 250 parkruns, then there’s just one thing to do, follow the family tradition but do it sooner!

On Saturday, March 19, Rory Thompson completed his 250th parkrun at Portrush which is a fantastic achievement in its own right.

Rory at Portrush Parkrun

However, Rory’s record is made all the more remarkable as he celebrates his thirteenth birthday next week, not only that but he missed 15 months of Parkrun when it was cancelled due to Covid AND a further six months when mum Emer couldn’t run after she broke her foot.

While official statistics are not readily available, Springwell Running Club research shows that Rory is the first U18 parkrunner registered at Portrush to reach their 250th Parkrun and the youngest person to date to have reached this milestone in Northern Ireland.