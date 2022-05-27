Residents to celebrate Neil Duff’s World Darts success

The Ballyclare man was crowned World darts champion at the Lakeside Country Club on April 10 thanks to a thrilling 6-5 triumph over Thibault Tricole.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is now organising a celebration event on Tuesday, May 31 to commemorate his sporting achievement.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Join us on May 31 at Sixmile Leisure Centre, Ballyclare for a special event to celebrate Neil Duff’s latest achievement as the first world champion from Northern Ireland to win the World Darts Federation title.

Neil Duff.

“Tickets are complimentary, however a booking fee of £1.50 applies. This includes a donation to the Mayor’s charities (Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Women’s Aid ABCLN).”

Tickets for the event, hosted by Stephen Watson, are available here