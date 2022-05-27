Loading...

Residents to celebrate Neil Duff’s World Darts success

Members of the local community are invited to join World Darts Federation World champion, Neil Duff, at a special celebration event at the Sixmile Leisure Centre to mark his recent success.

Friday, 27th May 2022, 10:45 am

The Ballyclare man was crowned World darts champion at the Lakeside Country Club on April 10 thanks to a thrilling 6-5 triumph over Thibault Tricole.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is now organising a celebration event on Tuesday, May 31 to commemorate his sporting achievement.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Join us on May 31 at Sixmile Leisure Centre, Ballyclare for a special event to celebrate Neil Duff’s latest achievement as the first world champion from Northern Ireland to win the World Darts Federation title.

Neil Duff.

“Tickets are complimentary, however a booking fee of £1.50 applies. This includes a donation to the Mayor’s charities (Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and Women’s Aid ABCLN).”

Tickets for the event, hosted by Stephen Watson, are available here

WDF World Championships: Lakeside triumph ‘still sinking in’ for Neil Duff
