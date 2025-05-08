Rian McCrystal is in flying form for the Newry City Wheelers

Newry Wheelers week 2 league races took place last week in Tandragee. Picture: Erin Walker

Newry Wheelers Cycling Club notes

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was race number two on the Tandragee circuit in the Newry Wheelers League on Tuesday evening this week kindly sponsored by Patrick Murphy and Sons poultry, meats and frozen foods.

In the Group 1 and 2 race the win went to Tommy Ireland of Shimna Wheelers followed home closely by Martin Little and Martin Gorman both of Newry Wheelers, Little building on his win in week one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Group 3 and 4 race it took a 28 mph average from a smoothly working Group 4 to finally bring back Group 3 inside the final two kilometres and following the short drag with one kilometre to go it was a sprint finish with the hugely impressive teenager Rian McCrystal opening up his sprint to take the win again following his win in race week one.

The result really stands out when you see it was two highly experienced racers in Kevin McKinney, Cycleology Racing, and Mark McKinley, Newry Wheelers, who came in second and third.

Rian showing this class at such a young age is very impressive. Next week it's a time trial on Newry to Warrenpoint Carriageway.