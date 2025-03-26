Rostrevor boxer Connie Gibbons wins the Irish title

Connie Gibbons now Champion of Ireland in Senior 54kg at the National Championships. Connie having a great season so far and more to come for this young boxer from St. Bronagh's Rostrevor.

​​There was more success for St Bronagh’s, Rostrevor boxer Connie Gibbons at the recent All-Ireland University Championships in Dublin where she claimed Senior 54kg gold.

Connie is having her most successful year to date, with all of her hard work paying off since she started boxing at nine years of age.

After picking up a silver medal representing Ulster in Poland just before Christmas, she then won the English University Championship in Portsmouth a few weeks ago. Connie went into the Irish Championships on great form and confident in her abilities to win another title.

Connie faced Hannah Zaidon a tough boxer from Angels Boxing Club in Dublin. Hannah was the runner-up in the Championship last year and the runner-up in in last year’s All-Ireland Senior Championships, losing out to European bronze medal winner, Katie O’Keefe.

From the off Connie was in control, forcing her opponent back with her stiff jab and straight right cross, taking control of the ring and putting a lot of pressure on Hannah.

This continued into the second round and after a barrage of punches from Connie, the referee called a halt to the contest and declared Connie the new Irish champion.

Club coach Gavin Dougan said: “This has been a great season for Connie so far and there is still more to come."

There is U23 All-Ireland in the summer and Ulster University usually take a team to the Haringey Cup in London, so Connie could be kept busy in the coming months.