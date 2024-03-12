RSA St Patrick’s GP 24 at Nutts Corner Motorsport Centre this weekend
Currently 150 drivers have entered the 16 different classes ranging from junior drivers (12 - 17yrs) to a full selection of rally cars including Escorts and R5 turbo cars. The RSA Mini Cup cars, The MX5 Challenge cars together with a host of high-performance Race Buggies will battle it out over the two days to compete to be the RSA St Patricks GP24 Champions. It is also the final round of the RSA Winter Championship and competitors will be battling for the Winter Championship podium places.
The unique RSA event formula has become very popular with competitors and spectators alike due to the non-stop high-speed action from a wide range of high-quality rally cars.
Local talent over the two days will include James Kennedy in his Escort, The Grant Commercials Team including Lydia Grant in her Mini Cup car, Philip Kennedy in his Race Buggy and Emily McErlean in her Clio Rally car.
Spectators are welcomed from 9am and early risers will enjoy free access to the drivers’ service area and pits and will be able to experience first hand the pre-event preparation, car scrutineering and build up to the event which commences at 10am.
With adult admission only £10, junior admission £5 and Seniors and under 12s enjoying a free entry, what better excuse to get outside and enjoy a superb an early spring day with family and friends.