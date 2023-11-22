RSA Winter Rally Sprint Championship Round 2 (Part 2) revs into Ballykelly
This weekend spectators can enjoy the sounds and smells of a grid of beautifully prepared Race Buggies together with the highly competitive Mini Cup cars and the spectacular MX5 Mazda ‘one make’ classes with over 100 competitors taking part.
There is a high calibre entry in all classes with a full entry of top quality European manufactured race buggies (also known as Cross karts) together with the ‘sideways’ rear wheel drive MX5’s and the very popular Mini Cup class which in includes a ladies class and a class for upcoming junior competitors from 12yrs+ all gunning for class and overall honours.
The current entry details can be found at www.therallysportassociation.com website and on the Rallysport Association Facebook page. Previous event highlights can be watched on You Tube at the ‘Hold er Flat’ channel or also via www.therallysportassociation.com
Spectators are welcomed from 9am and early risers will enjoy free access to the drivers’ service area and will be able to experience first-hand the pre-event preparation, car scrutineering, the general competitor/organisation and competitors’ build up to the event which commences at 10am.
With adult admission only £15, junior admission £5 and seniors and under twelves enjoying a free entry, what better excuse to get outside and enjoy a winter Saturday with family and friends. For additional information, previous event highlights on You Tube channel access visit www.therallysportassociation.com