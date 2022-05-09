Running all over the world

Hill and Dale Series – Race 4

On Thursday, May 5, members continued the Hill and Dale Series hosted by Newcastle Athletic Club. It was 750m of climbing on the cards over 5km, a real test of the legs.

With one race each week runners haven’t much time to recover in between. Congratulations to Barry Mullan who finished 14th overall placing 2nd in his age category. Well done to Fergus Thompson who also took part.

Both runners had a great night of running and thanks to Newcastle Athletic Club for another well organised race in the series. 14th Barry Mullan 30:18 (2nd MV45), 101st Fergus Thompson 37:20.

Pat’s 5km Memorial Run

On Saturday, May 7, there was a 5km run/walk as well as a tractor run in memory of Pat Mallon.

The run was in the Pomeroy Forest with great conditions on the day for runners with nice dry weather. The Pat Mallon run was in aid of the Chest Heart Stroke and Diabetes charity.

Well done to club member Michael McKeown who took part. 36th Michael McKeown 25:32.

Jane Tomlinson’s Run for All Leeds Half Marathon

On Sunday, May 8, Lesley travelled to Leeds to take on the Leeds Half Marathon. Conditions were very hot with the sun out. This is a very popular Half Marathon with over 7,500 competitors.

Pacers were on hand to help runners achiever their times. The course itself is very undulating with the first 6 miles being a series of continuous hills and feels like a constant drag. The course eventually levels out with a climb again at the end for the last mile just to test the legs.

The race began in Leeds City Centre outside the City Art Gallery taking runners through the City Centre and out into the suburbs for the hill section. Many of the cities famous landmarks are passed on route such as the Kirkstall Abbey, under Kirkstall Viaduct and past the ITV Studios where Emmerdale is filmed. The last climb takes runners back into the city to finish outside the art gallery again.

Elba 10km Italy

On Sunday, May 8, James Thompson won the Elba 10k.

James travelled to Elba just off the coast of Tuscany to run the course which covers a beautiful scenic route.

Conditions on the day were very warm making the run more challenging. On offer was Full Marathon to 10k distance as part of the Elba Island Marathon Event.

The 10k route crosses the beautiful village of Marina di Campo along the seafront taking in panoramic views. The course is mainly asphalt trail.

James has been running very strongly having achieved a podium place at last weekend’s Cala Violina Trail Race. He had a fantastic race placing 1st overall among a highly competitive field.

James continues to show great performance on both road and trail races.

Jim’s Charity Runs in Aid of Guide Dogs Northern Ireland

Jim Bradley ran the Belfast Marathon in support of Guide Dogs Northern Ireland. To date Jim has raised a staggering £4,500 plus - a fantastic amount of money for a very worthy charity.

Jim is not stopping there though; he now plans to further his efforts to raise even more money for the charity. Jim had a great day at the Belfast Marathon not only raising money but helping fellow runners get across the line.

Jim will now take on five marathon distances in May to raise further funds. Marathon 1 was Belfast Marathon; Jim took on number 2 on Sunday, May 8 at 6am with fellow club runners along with him for support.

Congratulations on completing the Marathon and raising a fantastic amount of money.

Parkrun results

This week, Springwell had 52 members at nine different venues with five personal bests recorded - a great club turnout this week, great to see so many venues on the results.

There was some Parkrun tourism from Elaine and Catherine as they added to their impressive resume of venues. Simon Stewart was recorded all the way from Edmonton representing the club from afar. Deborah

McPhee also celebrated her 25th milestone at Portrush Parkrun recording a personal best. Personal bests were recorded by Mariette Mulvenna, Rodney McPhee, Deborah McPhee, Paul Logue and Amanda Scott.

Falls Belfast: James HUGHES 21:48, Jim BREEN 27:18.

Castlewellan: Gary KENDALL 22:38.

Lower Drummans: Stephen FILLIS 17:42, Gareth MCLAUGHLIN 20:44, Judith BUCHANAN 21:35, Roy BUCHANAN 22:58.

Stormont: Majella MCATEER 23:32.

River Valley Edmonton: Simon STEWART 17:22.

Ifield Mill Pond: Elaine MONTGOMERY 33:19, Catherine BYERS 33:19.

Garvagh Forest: Alan NEVIN 18:59, Paul LOGUE 22:35, Mariette MULVENNA 25:33, Colin CONNOLLY 33:36.

Limavady: Chris DENTON 17:42, Peter TEES 20:50, Aaron STEELE 21:18, John BUTCHER 21:24, Fergus THOMPSON 22:21, Adrian FINLAY 23:16, Pauline MULLAN 24:51, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:13, Alan WHITE 25:28, Janet PATRICK 25:46, Alison C DUNCAN 28:33, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 29:15, Nicola WHITE 29:19.

Portrush: Rodney MCPHEE 19:12, Maurice WALKER 19:40, Rhys WALKER 21:17, Cathy ADAMS 23:31, Mervyn THOMPSON 23:43, Gary MOORE 24:38, Catherine PINKERTON 24:38, Deborah MC PHEE 25:10, Alanna MILLAR 25:16 Alan PLATT 25:41, Patricia CRAIG 26:22, Amanda SCOTT 27:49, Andrew WILSON 28:04, Liz DOWEY 28:05, Barry MCBRIDE 28:06, Fergal MACKLE 30:26, Andrew WILMOT 31:23, Bernie DRAIN 32:06, Pauline DUKE 32:40, Lorraine ABERNETHY 34:45, Rhona LAVERTY 38:51, Kenneth BACON 41:55, Caroline OWEN 42:23, Emer THOMPSON 53:24.