RunThrough’s Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Running Festival is a sold-out success

The event was sold out and saw 2500 enthusiastic runners take part in various races, creating an unforgettable day of fitness, community, and charity support.

The festival, set against the stunning backdrop of Hillsborough Castle and its beautiful gardens, offered a range of races for all ages and abilities, including an Under 16 5k, adult 5k, 10k, and a half marathon.

Participants enjoyed a unique race experience, starting within the castle grounds before heading into the surrounding forest areas and taking in historic attractions such as Hillsborough Fort and Hillsborough Lake. The half marathon and 10k routes extended onto Ballynahinch Road before finishing back in the event village.

A highlight of the festival was its partnership with the Northern Ireland Hospice, the event’s Charity of the Year. Runners and supporters alike helped raise significant funds to support the hospice’s vital work in providing specialist palliative care to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

With the incredible success of this year’s event, RunThrough is excited to announce that registration is now open for the 2025 Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Running Festival, scheduled for Sunday, July 27.

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, shared his excitement: “We are thrilled by the success of this year’s Hillsborough Castle and Gardens Running Festival.

"The community’s support and enthusiasm were incredible, and we can’t wait to welcome even more participants next year.

"Our partnership with Northern Ireland Hospice has been a highlight, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support their important work.”

1 . Hillsborough Running Festival is a sold-out success Thousands of runners take in the sights of Hillsborough Photo: Mervyn McKeown

2 . Hillsborough Running Festival is a sold-out success Thousands of runners take in the sights of Hillsborough Photo: Mervyn McKeown

3 . Hillsborough Running Festival is a sold-out success Thousands of runners take in the sights of Hillsborough Photo: Mervyn McKeown