Sarah navigates 50k route as part of Castle to Castle trilogy

On Friday, Wendy Forsythe and Chris Dickey competed in the Runways Races at Newtownards Airport. Despite the disagreeable weather the duo produced strong performances, Wendy over 5k and Chris achieving a PB over 10k.

The sun shone on Sarah Kinnear on Sunday, during her completion of the second race of the Castle to Castle Trilogy hosted by We Run Wild NI. Sarah navigated the 50k route from Belfast Castle over the Cave Hill via trails, forest paths and Knockagh to Carrick Castle.

Meanwhile, the club’s annual May Fair 10k and 5k races will be held on May 28 at 10am.

Sarah Kinnear finishing the Castle to Castle challenge.

The popular event will again start and finish at The Cloughan, home of Ballyclare Rugby Club.

A Co Antrim Harriers spokesperson said: “The club is delighted that Hanna Plastics Ltd is this year’s main race sponsor and is also providing the lead race car.

“The club would also like to thank all the other businesses that have come on board. Post-race sports massages will also be available from Natalie Davidson. The Harriers would like to sincerely thank all the sponsors for their generosity.”

Online registration is open and the first 400 entries will receive a technical race t-shirt. All finishers will receive a bespoke race medal. For more information, visit the club’s website www.countyantrimharriers.co.uk

Chris Dickey and Wendy Forsythe.