The end of the school term and the start of the summer holidays saw a bit of a lull in race activity, but it’s only a very short respite before a resumption of normal proceedings.

Quiet as it was there were still races to be found with the Great Rossa Run in mid Ulster on the shores of Lough Neagh and the usual collection of parkruns both near and far.

The Great Rossa Run

Sunday, July 9 saw over 600 runners congregating at the Ardboe community centre on the shores of Lough Neagh in County Tyrone for the Great Rossa Run. The event offers entrants the option of a 5k, 10k or half marathon distance and each category was well supported and contested in testing temperatures.

Janet Patrick and Stacey Lyttle celebrating 75 years of the NHS at the Limavady Parkrun. Credit David McGaffin

There were four Springwell Running Club members participating in the Half Marathon with Rodney McPhee finishing 32nd in a time of 1:32:19, Pauline Mullan was 102nd in 1:51:18, while Helena Dornan and Deborah McPhee finishing 121st and 122nd respectively with times of 1:55:55 and 1:56:03.

In the 5k Ashley McPhee ran 27:07 to finish 73rd with Aidan Mooney finishing 85th in a time of 28:27.

Parkrun

A total of 66 Springers had a parkrun outing on Saturday, appearing at fifteen different venues. There was one personal best recorded by Catherine Pinkerton at Limavady where celebration of 75 years of the NHS provided an excuse (as if they ever needed one) to get out the dressing up box, with Stacey Lyttle and Janet Patrick leading by example.

Deborah McPhee and Helena Dornan at the Great Rossa Run. Credit David McGaffin

Thanks to all the volunteers who make parkrun happen.

Ecos - Kenneth BACON 40:26; Portrush - David O’NEILL 19:00, Maurice WALKER 20:19, Rhys WALKER 22:11, Shaun CARTON 22:44, Jonno JOHNSON 24:42, George BRIEN 25:43, Patricia CRAIG 26:55, Andrew WILMOT 27:59, Andrew WILSON 29:26, Alanna MILLAR 30:28, Aisling HYNES 31:18, Fergal MACKLE 35:16, Anne JACK 47:52, Reid JACK 47:53, Caoimhe QUINN 52:32, Deborah PURDY 52:33, Caitriona MACKLE 54:53 Castlewellan - David SHIELS 20:06, Gary KENDALL 22:32.

Larne - Lorraine ABERNETHY 33:09, Amanda SCOTT 35:01; East Coast Park - Kay HACK 31:48; Limavady - Chris DENTON 17:08, John BUTCHER 19:09, James THOMPSON 19:18, Darren WALSH 20:54, Catherine PINKERTON 21:18 PB, Kevin MCLEAN 21:22, Fergus THOMPSON 22:43, Pauline MULLAN 22:58, Gael BUTCHER 23:57, Janet PATRICK 26:10, Karen CAMPBELL 26:28, Alan WHITE 26:29, Ryan CAMPBELL 27:08, Peter JACK 27:20, Kathryn CAMPBELL 27:33, Alison C DUNCAN 29:50, Julie CORBETT 30:24, Nicola WHITE 30:44, Alan STEEN 30:56, Michelle MCELHINNEY 32:51, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 32:52, Gary MOORE 33:38.

Shanganagh - Catherine BYER 35:30; Lough Key - Elaine MONTGOMERY 38:28; Monaghan Town - Bernie HANNIGAN 32:46; Lower Drummans - Rodney MC PHEE 19:57, David MCGAFFIN 22:32, Adrian FINLAY 23:54, Deborah MC PHEE 24:57, Alan PLATT 25:46; Agnew - Andy WHITEFORD 19:11.

David McGaffin, Deborah McPhee, Rodney McPhee and Adrian Finlay at the Lower Drummans Parkrun. Credit David McGaffin