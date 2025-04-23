Scorpion Fizzers are the CDPL three-a-sides Pool League Champions
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the first round the Scorpion Fizzers beat Carrick Golf Club 5-1, The Glam Grans 5-0 and 'Scorpions 3' 5-0. In the semis the Tigers went down 5-1 as the Scorpion Fizzers reached eased into the final.
In the other half of the draw the Trojans’ Kenny English, Trevor Whiteside and Thomas Fleming were journeying to the final with wins over the Titans, 3 Muskaladies, the 'Scorpions 1' and the Grange to reach the final.
In the final the Scorpion Fizzers raced to a 2-0 lead but were soon pegged back to 3-3. In the business end of this match it was the experience of Lee McIlreevey and Aaron Leslie who held their nerve to win the final two frames and claim the match 5-3 to be crowned the SKC GAMING NI 3 a sides champions of 2024-25 season.
Many thanks to Q-Club Larne for hosting the event.