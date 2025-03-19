Senior peer backs Coleraine Football Club’s ground funding bid

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan has endorsed Coleraine Football Club’s £10 million funding application to transform The Showgrounds into The North West Community Stadium.

Speaking from Westminster earlier today, the former House of Lords Deputy Speaker said: “I have been privileged to visit Coleraine Football Club to meet officials and be kept up to speed on the ground improvement plans.

“The attention to detail is deeply impressive, as is the fact that these plans are shovel ready and construction workers can be on site as soon as the funds are released.

“The catchment area is huge and many different communities around the North Coast will benefit from the new facilities if the club’s bid is successful.

Lord Rogan (left) with former Coleraine Football Club Chairman Colin McKendry during a visit to The Showgrounds

“I have lived most of my life in Belfast, but I recognise the incredible work put in to place the club at the head of the queue.

“I was happy to publicly support the club’s efforts to secure monies from the Levelling Up Fund under the previous UK Government and raised the matter in Parliament several times. I continue to believe it was a travesty that this bid was not successful.

“However, it is now time for these plans to be transformed into reality through the Northern Ireland Football Fund. I hope the powers that be are listening and finally give Coleraine Football Club the ability to deliver the ground the area deserves.”