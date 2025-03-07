Shane ​Trimble triumphs at the Phoenix GP

Newry Wheelers member Shane Trimble took the win at the Phoenix GP on Sunday.

Newry Wheelers notes

​Newry Wheelers began the road racing season with a win from Shane Trimble at the Phoenix GP on Sunday. In Shane's second year racing for the club he has taken his first win with victory in his opening race of the 2025 season.

Shane chased down an early break away of 6 riders before a small group of 8 with Shane got an advantage on the final lap and Shane waited patiently before taking up his renowned powerful sprint to cross the line in first place. A superb start to the season for Shane and Newry Wheelers Cycling Club.

Shane reports that the weekly club spins during the winter and the invaluable advice from seasoned racing clubmates like Mark and Drew McKinley really has brought him to up a level this year.

Also racing on Sunday was Barry Convery at the Seamus Kennedy Memorial National Series in Navan who put in a solid ride finishing in the main bunch, and on Saturday club chairman Drew McKinley began his racing season at the Annaclone GP unfortunately getting a puncture on lap 3 whilst in the front group.

Next Sunday 9th March the club host their first open race of the season with the John Haldane Memorial starting at 9.30am from Poyntzpass and taking in the Scarva - Tandragee circuit before the finishing back in Poyntzpass. As always a big thank you to our sponsors Haldane Fisher, Niall Clarke Oils and Spin 11 sports clothing.