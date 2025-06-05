​Shinken Shobu Ryu Judo Club bring home more silverware

Dermot McCaul and Paul McConville at High Wycombe.

​The Shinken Shobu Ryu Judo Club based in Warrenpoint have had a busy three weeks with team members competing in Craigavon, Dublin, and High Wycombe.

First up, on May 18, the club had father and son team Martin and Charlie Fearon at the Shinsei Judo Club Kyu grade (coloured belts) Shiai competition. The pair travelled to the South Lakes’ Leisure Centre, Craigavon. Both won matches by Kesa Gatame (hold down) for Osaekomi (timed pin) and both father and son secured silver medals. A great achievement for Charlie as this his first ever competition.

Shiau Skills

Next up on Saturday the club’s Head Coach Dermot McCaul and Paul McConville travelled to England to test their Shiai skills at the High Wycombe Masters. This competition attracts competitors from across Europe and beyond.

Nigel O’Neil and his Kata partner Damian O’Hare attended the Irish Open Judo Kata Championships.

Dermot, who gives up so much of his time to running the club and the development of his students, faced down some tough challengers and secured a bronze medal. It would be difficult to find anyone with a technical knowledge on power with Dermot.

Then Paul made his move, Paul is a groundwork specialist and can tie even the most experienced competitor up in knots. This was on display when he one match when he had submitted his opponent in such a way that his opponent and other competitors where left wondering how he managed it with such ease. Paul had an amazing showing and secured a silver medal.

Kata team

The next day it was time for our Kata team to step up. Coach Nigel O’Neil and his Kata partner Damian O’Hare attended the Irish Open Judo Kata Championships.

Charlie and Martin Fearon with Shenso medals.

The team are heave favourites due to the fact that Shinken Shobu Ryu is one of the highest quality Kata clubs in the UK and Ireland. Nigel and Damien competed in three categories: Kime no Kata: The Kata of real fighting; Katame no kata: The Kata of Ground fighting techniques; Kodakan goshin jutsu: The Kata of self defence

Against tough competition from across Ireland and the UK, Nigel and Damien held their nerve. securing first place in all three categories.

Black Belt Grading

On Sunday June 1, Head coach Dermot and Club team mate Patrick McCambridge attended the national Dan (Black belt) Grading. Paddy has already won his 100 points via competition, which left him needing to complete the technical portion of the grading.

This involves testing on throwing, pinning, chokes/Strangles and joint locks as well as performing a Kata. Paddy had success performed all eliminates and has been awarded his second Dan. Dermot who has already achieved his technical Dan grade was facing a line up of other black belts to gain the points for his competitive third Dan.

Dermot fought valiantly however did not reach the full 100 points. We have every confidence that Dermot will gain these points in the next outings, starting with the British Masters.

In the coming weeks the team be running a ladies self-defence course and a new beginners class. To register your interest email [email protected]

​